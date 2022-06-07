Cranberry crash

Venango County 911 said no one was transported after a rollover crash at about midnight Sunday on Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry.

For the Record

Man who had been charged with homicide sues OC, two officers

  By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.

For the Record

Man facing access device fraud charges

  By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A transient man is facing charges for stealing a wallet a man dropped at a business in Sugarcreek Borough and then using a credit card from the wallet to make transactions.

For the Record

Teen dies in ATV crash

According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.

For the Record

Storm brings down trees, wires

  By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Venango County 911 said there were 66 calls of trees and electrical lines being down on Monday night as a result of the storm and high winds that passed through the area.