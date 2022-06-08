Woman accused of kicking EMT
A Cranberry woman is facing charges for kicking an emergency medical technician in the face.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Cranberry woman is facing charges for kicking an emergency medical technician in the face.
Woman accused of kicking EMT
Cranberry crash
An Oil City man is facing charges after he was found under the influence of drugs and in possession of methamphetamine Monday at an apartment complex.
Richland Township crash
Jenks Township theft
Two New Jersey men were arrested on drug charges after they were stopped for vehicle code violations in Barkeyville.
An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.
An Oil City man is facing charges for fraudulently withdrawing more than $11,000 from a credit union in Cranberry.
Franklin man accused of assaulting woman
Oil City police are investigating a theft from Oil City Automotive early Thursday that involved five boys.
Sentence court
A transient man is facing charges for stealing a wallet a man dropped at a business in Sugarcreek Borough and then using a credit card from the wallet to make transactions.
An Oil City man was sentenced Tuesday in Venango County Court to hefty prison terms in connection with three cases in which he was accused of sexual assaulting young girls.
One person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening on Forest Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
A transient Franklin woman is facing aggravated assault and other charges in connection with incidents in Franklin and at UPMC Northwest that included a struggle with a Franklin police officer.
Venango inmate charged with assault
Salem crash
A Polk man died from serious injuries he received in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Jackson Center Polk Road (Route 965) in Mineral Township.
Cranberry Township fire
Clarion state police said two Clarion residents died in a motorcycle accident on Route 322 in Clarion Township, north of Liberty Street, late Wednesday evening.
Cranberry Township crash
Sugarcreek crash
According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.
A Franklin man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriate contact with two girls under 13 years of age at a residence in Emlenton.
Franklin state police have identified a Kennerdell woman as the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 10-year-old Pittsburgh boy on a dirt bike in Rockland Township early Saturday evening.
Sanydcreek Township crash
Cranberry Township crash
Franklin state police said a 10-year-old boy on a dirt bike was injured at the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road in Rockland Township at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Oakland Township fire
Cranberry crash update
Sentence Court
Sugarcreek fires
2014 Ford Escape Titanium 4x4 EcoBoost, 80,000 miles, 1 o…
Church Custodian - 15 hrs per week Monday, Thursday, Frid…
Clarion - 1319 Robinwood Dr. Large Moving Sale. June 9, 1…
Franklin, 887 Pone Lane. Fri. & Sat. June 10-11, 8-3p…
Oil City - 72A Paul Revere Rd. Wed thru Sat 8am-4pm. End …
Thank you for thinking of our family during this difficul…
Found cell phone on Kennerdell Bridge Monday, June 6th. C…
Attention Please read ROMANS Chapter 1 in the Bible.