Scrubgrass crash
Franklin state police said no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.
ERIE — An Oil City man has been sentenced in federal court to 200 months in jail, lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution ($3,000 to five separate identified victims) on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.…
Accidental shooting, Emlenton
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to the newspaper the identity of the woman who died in a Paint Township house fire on Friday.
Several fires Friday
An Oil City man is facing charges for repeatedly kicking Oil City police officers and struggling with them when they took him into custody Wednesday evening.
Clarion Township crash
A man reported missing in January was found dead Tuesday night in Oil City.
Man facing charges for escaping from OC police
ERIE — A former resident of Meadville has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and 15 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.
A Grant Street home in Franklin was severely damaged by fire on Wednesday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for intimidation and obstruction.
Sentence court
Oil City police said a gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Colbert Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Vehicle crashes into home
Clarion Township crash
Limestone crash
UPMC Northwest fire
No one was injured in an apartment fire on Railroad Street in Knox on Thursday afternoon, according to a Clarion News report from the scene
A Utica man is facing charges after methamphetamine and six firearms were found at his residence Thursday.
Scrubgrass crash
An Oil City woman is facing charges for using another woman’s debit card to make unauthorized charges.
Shippenville fire update
A former Cochranton man who has already been sentenced for killing his stepmother and half-brother in 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. attorney Cindy K. Chung said Tuesday.
An Oil City man is facing drug charges in two separate cases.
Sugarcreek crash update
Reno woman accused of assault at jail
A Franklin woman is facing charges for transferring more than $3,000 from a woman’s cash app account to her account without the woman’s permission.
MARIENVILLE — An inmate at the SCI Forest state prison died Thursday.
A Franklin woman is facing charges after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in close proximity to an infant.
Oakland Township fire
Oil City man hurt in Route 322 crash
