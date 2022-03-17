Seneca man charged for failing to register
A Seneca man has been charged with a felony count of failing to register with state police.
An Oil City man is facing drug delivery and drug possession charges.
Oil City police filed drug-related charges against two men Wednesday after they were called to a Harold Street home for a reported overdose.
Sandycreek crash
A transient Franklin woman is facing charges for refusing to leave Sheetz in Franklin Sunday morning.
An Oil City man is facing charges after drugs were found in his apartment in Oil City.
Scrubgrass crash
Irwin crash
Clarion state police confirmed a missing New Bethlehem man was found dead Thursday morning in the Allegheny River in Armstrong County.
Jenks Township crash
A Franklin man is facing charges for firing a firearm that he is not permitted to have in the direction of a house.
Franklin man accused of injuring elderly man
Venango County coroner Christina Rugh has identified the two people who were killed last September in a fiery one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.
Franklin man facing charges after incident
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house on Norman Street in Franklin last week.
Three more people are facing charges in connection with the overdose death of an Emlenton woman about a year ago.
Monday crashes
Beaver crash
OC woman charged with child endangerment
Beaver crash
A Titusville woman pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.
State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.
An Oil City man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy in Cranberry Township.
Two men, both from Butler, have been charged in connection with the overdose death of an Emlenton woman last March.
3-vehicle crash on I-80
ERIE — An Oil City man has been sentenced in federal court to 200 months in jail, lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution ($3,000 to five separate identified victims) on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.…
Scrubgrass crash
Accidental shooting, Emlenton
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to the newspaper the identity of the woman who died in a Paint Township house fire on Friday.
Several fires Friday
An Oil City man is facing charges for repeatedly kicking Oil City police officers and struggling with them when they took him into custody Wednesday evening.
