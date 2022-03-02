3-vehicle crash on I-80

Franklin state police said no one was injured in 3-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.

For the Record

Oil City man sentenced for exploitation of children

  • From staff reports

ERIE — An Oil City man has been sentenced in federal court to 200 months in jail, lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution ($3,000 to five separate identified victims) on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.…

No one hurt in Knox fire

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in an apartment fire on Railroad Street in Knox on Thursday afternoon, according to a Clarion News report from the scene

Man serving homicide sentence pleads guilty in federal case

  • From staff reports

A former Cochranton man who has already been sentenced for killing his stepmother and half-brother in 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. attorney Cindy K. Chung said Tuesday.