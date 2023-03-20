Crash in Oakland Township

Venango County 911 reported one person was transported with unknown injuries after a one-vehicle accident on Route 428 in Oakland Township Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

For the Record

Juvenile stabbed in Polk incident

  • From staff reports

A 13-year-old juvenile was stabbed by a 15-year-old juvenile during an altercation in Polk Borough Wednesday evening, Polk police chief Ed Sharp said Thursday.

4 charged in scrap metal thefts

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.