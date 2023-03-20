Crash in Oakland Township
Venango County 911 reported one person was transported with unknown injuries after a one-vehicle accident on Route 428 in Oakland Township Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for sexually abusing a boy, their cousin who is younger than 13, at a residence in Oil City where both men live.
Two Franklin men are facing charges of retail theft after one of them created a diversion while the other stole items from a Kwik Fill.
A 13-year-old juvenile was stabbed by a 15-year-old juvenile during an altercation in Polk Borough Wednesday evening, Polk police chief Ed Sharp said Thursday.
An Oil City man is facing charges for entering a house on Colbert Avenue and then trying to break in to several other nearby homes while he was intoxicated.
A Coraopolis man is facing charges for having a variety of drugs in his possession in the parking lot of Spanky’s in Cranberry Township last month.
Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.
A man from Reno and a Warren woman are facing charges after being accused of stealing almost $10,000 of items from a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.
A Grove City man was killed Monday when his car struck a deer on Sandy Lake Road in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County.
A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son has taken a plea deal in the case, which has drawn much attention around the community and on social media since the charges were filed last spring.
PITTSBURGH — Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Monday that the U.S. has finalized a settlement agreement with James L. Luketich, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and University of Pittsburgh Physicians (UPP), to resolve the lawsuit the U.S. filed against those …
ERIE — A former resident of Franklin pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Monday.
An Oil City teenager who went missing Sunday evening has been found safe.