Plum Township theft

Franklin state police are investigating the theft of a firearm from an unlocked vehicle on Meadville Road in Plum Township.

0
0
0
0
0

Free

Police seek missing teen girl

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.