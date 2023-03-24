Oil City woman charged with drug possession

An Oil City woman is facing charges after drugs were found in her home.

For the Record

Juvenile stabbed in Polk incident

  • From staff reports

A 13-year-old juvenile was stabbed by a 15-year-old juvenile during an altercation in Polk Borough Wednesday evening, Polk police chief Ed Sharp said Thursday.

For the Record

4 charged in scrap metal thefts

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.