Clarion County 911 reported a two-vehicle crash occurred on North First Avenue in Clarion Borough at 8:35 a.m. Friday. The scene was cleared around 9:20 a.m. Clarion state police, Clarion Fire Department and Clarion Hospital Emergency Medical Services responded.
A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son has taken a plea deal in the case, which has drawn much attention around the community and on social media since the charges were filed last spring.
PITTSBURGH — Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Monday that the U.S. has finalized a settlement agreement with James L. Luketich, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and University of Pittsburgh Physicians (UPP), to resolve the lawsuit the U.S. filed against those …