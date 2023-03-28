Richland Township crash
Clarion County 911 reported a crash occurred on Interstate 80 in Richland Township at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.
ERIE — A resident of Lucinda has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.
Two Franklin men are facing charges of retail theft after one of them created a diversion while the other stole items from a Kwik Fill.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for sexually abusing a boy, their cousin who is younger than 13, at a residence in Oil City where both men live.
A 13-year-old juvenile was stabbed by a 15-year-old juvenile during an altercation in Polk Borough Wednesday evening, Polk police chief Ed Sharp said Thursday.
An Oil City man is facing charges for entering a house on Colbert Avenue and then trying to break in to several other nearby homes while he was intoxicated.
A Coraopolis man is facing charges for having a variety of drugs in his possession in the parking lot of Spanky’s in Cranberry Township last month.
Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.
A man from Reno and a Warren woman are facing charges after being accused of stealing almost $10,000 of items from a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.
A Grove City man was killed Monday when his car struck a deer on Sandy Lake Road in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County.