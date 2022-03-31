Clinton Township crash

Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Route 3005 in Clinton Township that was attributed to icy road conditions.

0
0
0
0
0

Titusville man wanted by police
For the Record

Titusville man wanted by police

  • From staff reports

State police in Meadville said they are attempting to locate a Titusville man who has warrants from Crawford County for theft and a warrant for absconding parole.