Man charged in Sugarcreek incidents
Sugarcreek Borough police have filed charges against an Oil City man in connection with incidents March 14 in the borough.
The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it has been alerted by county residents of a scam fraudulently using the Mega Millions name and logo.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
A Seneca man is facing charges after being accused of fleeing from police on a motorcycle.
An Oil City woman is facing charges after being accused of selling meth and marijuana to confidential informants on three occasions.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.
ERIE — A resident of Lucinda has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.
Two Franklin men are facing charges of retail theft after one of them created a diversion while the other stole items from a Kwik Fill.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for sexually abusing a boy, their cousin who is younger than 13, at a residence in Oil City where both men live.
A 13-year-old juvenile was stabbed by a 15-year-old juvenile during an altercation in Polk Borough Wednesday evening, Polk police chief Ed Sharp said Thursday.
An Oil City man is facing charges for entering a house on Colbert Avenue and then trying to break in to several other nearby homes while he was intoxicated.
A Coraopolis man is facing charges for having a variety of drugs in his possession in the parking lot of Spanky’s in Cranberry Township last month.
