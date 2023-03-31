Man charged in Sugarcreek incidents

Sugarcreek Borough police have filed charges against an Oil City man in connection with incidents March 14 in the borough.

For the Record

Police investigate calls to schools statewide

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.

For the Record

Lucinda man sentenced in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — A resident of Lucinda has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.

For the Record

Juvenile stabbed in Polk incident

  • From staff reports

A 13-year-old juvenile was stabbed by a 15-year-old juvenile during an altercation in Polk Borough Wednesday evening, Polk police chief Ed Sharp said Thursday.