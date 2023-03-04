Friday crashes
Clarion County 911 reported a rollover crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township at about 3:50 p.m. Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion County 911 reported a rollover crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township at about 3:50 p.m. Friday.
Friday crashes
Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.
A man from Reno and a Warren woman are facing charges after being accused of stealing almost $10,000 of items from a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.
Vehicle crashes into telephone pole
Sentence court
OC man facing drug charges
A Grove City man was killed Monday when his car struck a deer on Sandy Lake Road in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County.
A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son has taken a plea deal in the case, which has drawn much attention around the community and on social media since the charges were filed last spring.
PITTSBURGH — Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Monday that the U.S. has finalized a settlement agreement with James L. Luketich, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and University of Pittsburgh Physicians (UPP), to resolve the lawsuit the U.S. filed against those …
Seneca man accused of strangling woman
ERIE — A former resident of Franklin pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Monday.
Weather-related crashes reported
An Oil City teenager who went missing Sunday evening has been found safe.
Man facing assault, threats charges
A Franklin man is facing charges for endangering his nine-month-old son when he and the child’s mother got into a fight while they both were intoxicated.
Jenks hit and run
PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.
An Oil City man is facing aggravated assault, burglary and other charges for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s parents’ house and attacking her father.
Semi crashes at bottom of 15th Street Hill
Cornplanter Township brush fire
Oil City police and Franklin state police are investigating the disappearance of an Oil City teenager.
Franklin crash
Two Oil City women are facing drug and child endangerment charges after they were found passed out in a vehicle with a 3-year-old boy in the back seat.
Brush fire in Plum Township
Theft from Davey trucks
A Franklin man is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child in his care.
A Franklin woman is facing charges for assaulting a man who was holding a baby.
A man whose body was found under a bridge Thursday afternoon in Oil City has been identified.
Man charged with strangulation
Five inmates at the Venango County jail and an Oil City man are facing charges in a case in which police say fentanyl was brought into the jail via mail earlier this month and distributed to several inmates, two of whom overdosed.
An Oil City man is facing 244 child pornography charges as well as other charges stemming from his involvement with an underage girl beginning in 2021.
Oil City man accused of stalking officer
A Rocky Grove man is facing charges for frequently striking three children who lived in his house and smoking marijuana around them.