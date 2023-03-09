Wednesday crashes

Venango County 911 reported no injuries when one vehicle struck another vehicle from behind at about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday on Route 257 in Seneca at Cranberry High School.

For the Record

4 charged in scrap metal thefts

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.

For the Record

Former township official in Mercer County sentenced

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.