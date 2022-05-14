Franklin crash

Venango County 911 said no one was injured in an accident on Pacific Street in Franklin at 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Franklin police responded.

For the Record

New York state man killed in Route 66 crash

Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.

For the Record

Man accused of fleeing from police

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Mercer man is facing charges for hiding in a garage and fleeing from state police when they tried to arrest him at a property in Irwin Township in March.

For the Record

Venango County Court Reporter

President Judge Marie T. Veon presidingDakota Joseph Oelkrue, 26, of Franklin; sentenced to serve six to 12 months confinement followed by 24 months probation after his previous probation was revoked on a charge of manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

For the Record

Abraxas escapees are no longer in area, police say

  • From staff reports

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the area as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.

For the Record

State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 Sunday morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.