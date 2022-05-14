Franklin crash
Venango County 911 said no one was injured in an accident on Pacific Street in Franklin at 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Franklin police responded.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 14, 2022 @ 8:13 am
Venango County 911 said no one was injured in an accident on Pacific Street in Franklin at 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Franklin police responded.
Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.
Franklin crash
Richland vehicle fire
Venango brush fires
Limestone Township fire
An Evans City man is facing charges for trying to break into a condemned house in Franklin and then fleeing from police in the downtown Monday afternoon.
OC vehicle incident
Oil City vehicle-bicycle crash
Richland crash
Franklin crash
A Mercer man is facing charges for hiding in a garage and fleeing from state police when they tried to arrest him at a property in Irwin Township in March.
President brush fire
Oil City crash
Man facing charges after restaurant incident
The Forest County Coroner’s Office said a Mayport man died on Friday as the result of a horse riding accident.
Venango brush fires
Oil City man facing threats, assault charges
A preliminary hearing for an Oil City man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in early March at the couple’s Mineral Street residence has been continued for a third time.
President Judge Marie T. Veon presidingDakota Joseph Oelkrue, 26, of Franklin; sentenced to serve six to 12 months confinement followed by 24 months probation after his previous probation was revoked on a charge of manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.
A former Venango County man who had been a teacher and administrator at schools in Venango and Clarion counties has been sentenced to at least 25 years in state prison.
Sugarcreek crash update
Rouseville crash
Rocky Grove motorcycle accident
Police release details on crash involving bus
Sugarcreek bicycles recovered
Green Township crash
Franklin state police are investigating the discovery of human remains that were found in Oil Creek State Park.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the area as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
Tuesday crashes
Several crashes Monday as spring snow falls
Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 Sunday morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.
Attention Please read ROMANS Chapter 1 in the Bible.
Elementary Teaching Position - Valley Grove School Distri…
Move in ready mobile home situated for convenience; 2 bed…
Shippenville - 2080 Golf Course Rd. between Pine City Rd.…
Congratulations! Elsie J. Kuhns Mother’s Day Queen for a …
FOUND dog, Brindle & white Pit Bull, found May 7th al…