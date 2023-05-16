Perry Township vehicle theft

Clarion state police said a blue 2001 Yamaha YFM350 four-wheeler was stolen from Doc Walker Road in Perry Township between 1 and 5 a.m. Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Family of 5 displaced by Oil City fire

  • From staff reports

A mother and her four children were displaced from their 201 Spruce St. home in Oil City after it caught fire at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long. No one was injured.

For the Record

Man accused of resisting arrest

  • From staff reports

An Ellwood City man is facing charges that include resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension following an incident Thursday morning in Canal Township.