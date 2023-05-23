Motorcycle crash in New Bethlehem
Clarion County 911 reported a passenger car collided with a motorcycle on Broad Street in New Bethlehem Monday afternoon.
A former Oil City man is facing charges after his dog died of apparent starvation and was left dead in a condemned house in Oil City for about five months, according to the Venango County Sheriff’s office.
Two-car crash in Cranberry Township
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent ass…
Three cats passed away as a result of a fire late Friday morning at a Rocky Grove home.
Oil City brush fire
Cranberry Township crash
An Oil City man and woman are facing charges after a 13-year-old boy was found to be living in “deplorable conditions” at a North Side home.
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his 20s or 30s, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Oakland Township crash
Washington Township fire
Perry Township vehicle theft
ATV crash in Redbank Township
Friday crashes
Piney Township crash
Sentence Court
Vehicle catches fire in I-80 crash
A Brackenridge man has been identified as the victim of a fatal rollover crash Friday night on Old Ferry Road in President Township.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for assaulting two Oil City police officers Sunday evening.
Medical death before crash
A Franklin man is facing charges for kicking an officer and fleeing from police as they tried to arrest him.
Two brothers from Youngstown, Ohio, were arrested for delivering fentanyl to a house in Oil City last week.
Clintonville crash
Man charged for giving police false name
A Franklin man is facing charges for breaking into an apartment.
A transient Oil City man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on drug-related charges that were filed after he was found behaving strangely in the brush along the bike trail near the Oil City marina.
Accident victim airlifted from scene
A Reno man who had warrants for his arrest is facing charges for fleeing from police at the Family Dollar on Grandview Road in Oil City on Monday.
Jenks Township crash
A mother and her four children were displaced from their 201 Spruce St. home in Oil City after it caught fire at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long. No one was injured.
A Franklin man has been charged with raping his daughter in 2009 and 2010 when she was 12 and 13 years old.
A transient Oil City man is facing charges for hiding in the attic of a condemned home in Oil City and resisting arrest.