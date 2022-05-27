Cranberry Township crash
Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Regina Drive in Cranberry Twonship around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
Clarion state police said two Clarion residents died in a motorcycle accident on Route 322 in Clarion Township, north of Liberty Street, late Wednesday evening.
Sugarcreek crash
According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.
A Franklin man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriate contact with two girls under 13 years of age at a residence in Emlenton.
Franklin state police have identified a Kennerdell woman as the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 10-year-old Pittsburgh boy on a dirt bike in Rockland Township early Saturday evening.
Sanydcreek Township crash
Franklin state police said a 10-year-old boy on a dirt bike was injured at the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road in Rockland Township at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Oakland Township fire
Sentence Court
Cranberry crash update
Sugarcreek fires
Venango County 911 said there were 66 calls of trees and electrical lines being down on Monday night as a result of the storm and high winds that passed through the area.
Jackson Township fire
Beaver Township ATV crash
Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.
Franklin crash
Richland vehicle fire
Venango brush fires
Limestone Township fire
An Evans City man is facing charges for trying to break into a condemned house in Franklin and then fleeing from police in the downtown Monday afternoon.
OC vehicle incident
Oil City vehicle-bicycle crash
Richland crash
Franklin crash
A Mercer man is facing charges for hiding in a garage and fleeing from state police when they tried to arrest him at a property in Irwin Township in March.
President brush fire
Oil City crash
Man facing charges after restaurant incident
The Forest County Coroner’s Office said a Mayport man died on Friday as the result of a horse riding accident.
