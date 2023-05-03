Jenks Township crash
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 4:45 am
A mother and her four children were displaced from their 201 Spruce St. home in Oil City after it caught fire at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long. No one was injured.
A Franklin man has been charged with raping his daughter in 2009 and 2010 when she was 12 and 13 years old.
A transient Oil City man is facing charges for hiding in the attic of a condemned home in Oil City and resisting arrest.
Oil City crash
Mercer state police reported that a Grove City man died in a crash Friday in Mill Creek Township.
Grove City man injured in Mercer crash
Emlenton man charged in domestic dispute
An Ellwood City man is facing charges that include resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension following an incident Thursday morning in Canal Township.
Sugarcreek Borough police are asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Franklin resident Jedd Fuller.
Vehicle theft investigation
The Venango County district attorney’s office is continuing to investigate the death of an Oil City man who was struck and killed by a vehicle six months ago on Innis Street near its intersection with Route 257 in Cranberry Township.
Woman accused of theft
Titusville woman accused of resisting arrest
ERIE — A 41-year-old Parker man pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.
Reno woman facing retail theft charge
Oil City man injured in Butler County crash
Friday brush fires
Emlenton brush fire
A Franklin man is facing several charges for having inappropriate sexual contact with two juvenile girls.
Beaver Township crash
Canal Township crash
The cause of a wildfire in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest — in the vicinity of Gregg Hill, River, and Millstone roads — is expected to be under control within the next couple of days, according to the USDA Forest Service.
Pedestrian hurt in Oil City accident
A Cranberry man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a truck at the intersection of 15th Street and Mercer Road in Sandycreek Township.
ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.
Centerville woman charged
Firearms charge
Firefighters from Venango and Clarion counties battled a number of brush fires Tuesday and Wednesday in the dry, warm conditions across the area.
Clarion County brush fires