Franklin crash
Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a crash at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Elk Street and Washington Crossing in Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 8:23 am
Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a crash at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Elk Street and Washington Crossing in Franklin.
Franklin crash
A Mercer man is facing charges for hiding in a garage and fleeing from state police when they tried to arrest him at a property in Irwin Township in March.
President brush fire
Oil City crash
Man facing charges after restaurant incident
The Forest County Coroner’s Office said a Mayport man died on Friday as the result of a horse riding accident.
Venango brush fires
Oil City man facing threats, assault charges
A preliminary hearing for an Oil City man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in early March at the couple’s Mineral Street residence has been continued for a third time.
President Judge Marie T. Veon presidingDakota Joseph Oelkrue, 26, of Franklin; sentenced to serve six to 12 months confinement followed by 24 months probation after his previous probation was revoked on a charge of manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.
A former Venango County man who had been a teacher and administrator at schools in Venango and Clarion counties has been sentenced to at least 25 years in state prison.
Sugarcreek crash update
Rouseville crash
Rocky Grove motorcycle accident
Police release details on crash involving bus
Sugarcreek bicycles recovered
Green Township crash
Franklin state police are investigating the discovery of human remains that were found in Oil Creek State Park.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the area as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
Tuesday crashes
Several crashes Monday as spring snow falls
Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 Sunday morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.
Monroe crash
Several area fire departments responded to what was reported as a fully-involved blaze Friday night at a residence at 880 Buttermilk Hill Road.
Brush fires reported in Clarion County
Man arrested after Franklin incident
Fallen tree caused Plum Township crash
Titusville man facing endangerment charge
Woman charged for having contraband
Cornplanter crash
Sentence court
Route 257 crash
ESTATE/HOUSEHOLD SALE - ALL MUST GO SAT. May 7th 9am to 4…
HELP WANTED Someone to do yard work. Paying $8.00 an hour…
Keystone Blind Association , a local nonprofit agency, wh…
One of the Best Restaurants in Venango County. Owner Reti…
CURRICULUM MEETING The Keystone School District Board of …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Ronald…