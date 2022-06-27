Oil City fire

According to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long, no one was injured in an accidental kitchen fire that was reported at 1204 W. First St. at 3:59 p.m. Saturday. The extent of the damage is unknown. The scene was cleared at 5 p.m.

For the Record

Man who had been charged with homicide sues OC, two officers

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.