Franklin crash

Venango County 911 reported no injuries in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Liberty and 12th streets in Franklin at about 10 a.m. Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Coroner identifies accident victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.