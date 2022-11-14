Oakland Township Crash

Venango County 911 said no injuries were reported after a vehicle veered off the road and struck a utility pole between Sunville and Cooperstown roads in Oakland Township at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Franklin state police and Oakland Volunteer Fire Department responded. The scene was cleared at 12:55 p.m.

For the Record

Coroner identifies accident victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.