Venango County 911 said no injuries were reported after a vehicle veered off the road and struck a utility pole between Sunville and Cooperstown roads in Oakland Township at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Franklin state police and Oakland Volunteer Fire Department responded. The scene was cleared at 12:55 p.m.
ERIE — A former Erie resident accused of being involved with a drug operation within the Western District of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.