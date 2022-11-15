Man accused of strangulation
A McKees Rocks man is facing charges after admitting to strangling a woman.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 4:52 am
A McKees Rocks man is facing charges after admitting to strangling a woman.
The case of an Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel continues to make its way through the Venango County court system.
A Franklin man and woman have been accused of child endangerment.
A Titusville woman is accused of endangering the welfare of her child.
Man accused of strangulation
Oakland Township Crash
Franklin crash
Redbank Township house fire
Polk man accused of making threats
A 34-year-old Knox man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the deaths of two people in an August crash in Clarion County.
Cornplanter brush fire
Two dogs died in a fire Monday morning at a Moran Street home in Oil City.
Plum Township crash
A Seneca woman is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child under her supervision.
Police are trying to locate a Titusville woman who is facing charges of theft and obstruction for giving police a false identity.
Ashland Township crash
Firearm charges
Big Egypt crash update
Cranberry Township crashes
A Franklin man and woman are facing charges for abandoning an elderly woman, who they were responsible of taking care of, for significant periods of time.
An Emlenton woman is facing charges for pushing her way into an Emlenton apartment on Saturday.
OC man accused of hitting boy
ERIE — A former Erie resident accused of being involved with a drug operation within the Western District of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.
Car-buggy crash
Oil City police are asking for the public’s help in locating Oil City resident Guy T. Goodwill Jr.
Beaver Township crash
Clarion state police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Duane Carl Schlopy, no age provided, of the Fairmount City area of Redbank Township.
Franklin state police have provided details on the fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.
Rockland Township fire