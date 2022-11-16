Smoke investigation

Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a reported smoke investigation call on White City Road in Oil Creek at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday.

For the Record

Coroner identifies accident victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.