Cochranton-area fire

Venango County 911 said no injuries were reported from a structure fire that took place on Donation Hill Road, between Sawmill and Wilson Mill roads, in Jackson Township at 3:54 p.m. Saturday. Volunteer fire departments from Cooperstown, Utica and Chapmanville, along with Community Ambulance Service, responded. The scene was cleared by 5:49 p.m.

