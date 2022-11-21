Venango County 911 said no injuries were reported from a structure fire that took place on Donation Hill Road, between Sawmill and Wilson Mill roads, in Jackson Township at 3:54 p.m. Saturday. Volunteer fire departments from Cooperstown, Utica and Chapmanville, along with Community Ambulance Service, responded. The scene was cleared by 5:49 p.m.
ERIE — A former Erie resident accused of being involved with a drug operation within the Western District of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.