Franklin hit and run
Sugarcreek Borough police are investigating a reported hit-run incident that occurred between 11:15 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Front Street in the borough.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sugarcreek Borough police are investigating a reported hit-run incident that occurred between 11:15 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Front Street in the borough.
Franklin hit and run
Kingsley vehicle theft
Cochranton-area fire
Man accused of stealing 3 catalytic converters
Weather-related crashes
Man facing kidnapping, other charges
Smoke investigation
Man accused of strangulation
A Franklin man and woman have been accused of child endangerment.
The case of an Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel continues to make its way through the Venango County court system.
A Titusville woman is accused of endangering the welfare of her child.
Oakland Township Crash
Franklin crash
Redbank Township house fire
Polk man accused of making threats
A 34-year-old Knox man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the deaths of two people in an August crash in Clarion County.
Cornplanter brush fire
Two dogs died in a fire Monday morning at a Moran Street home in Oil City.
Plum Township crash
A Seneca woman is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child under her supervision.
Police are trying to locate a Titusville woman who is facing charges of theft and obstruction for giving police a false identity.
Ashland Township crash
Firearm charges
Big Egypt crash update
Cranberry Township crashes
A Franklin man and woman are facing charges for abandoning an elderly woman, who they were responsible of taking care of, for significant periods of time.
Sentence Court
An Emlenton woman is facing charges for pushing her way into an Emlenton apartment on Saturday.
OC man accused of hitting boy
ERIE — A former Erie resident accused of being involved with a drug operation within the Western District of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.
Car-buggy crash