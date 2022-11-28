Clarion state police said one male teenager was flown by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and two other male teenagers were transported to Clarion Hospital after their 2003 Chevrolet Tracker crashed on Magness Road in Monroe Township at 2:12 a.m. Sunday.
ERIE — A former Erie resident accused of being involved with a drug operation within the Western District of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.