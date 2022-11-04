Big Egypt crash update
Franklin state police have released details about a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 322 and Big Egypt Road.
A Franklin man and woman are facing charges for abandoning an elderly woman, who they were responsible of taking care of, for significant periods of time.
An Emlenton woman is facing charges for pushing her way into an Emlenton apartment on Saturday.
ERIE — A former Erie resident accused of being involved with a drug operation within the Western District of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.
Oil City police are asking for the public’s help in locating Oil City resident Guy T. Goodwill Jr.
Clarion state police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Duane Carl Schlopy, no age provided, of the Fairmount City area of Redbank Township.
Franklin state police have provided details on the fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.
Three Franklin men are facing charges for shooting up an outdoor restroom facility in Two Mile Run County Park in late July and early August.
An Oil City woman is facing charges after she was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Friday in Oil City.
A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.
A 32-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman whom Franklin state police last week were advised to be on the lookout for was found dead on Friday morning in Crawford County.
ERIE — A former resident of Erie pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
An Oil City woman is facing drug charges and charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
Two oil city men are facing charges after they and two other men are accused of beating another man at a residence in Oil City, causing him injuries.
A Titusville-area woman was held for court on Wednesday on charges that she hit a child with a belt at a residence in Cherrytree Township.
A Saegertown man was held for court Wednesday on charges of stealing items out of a woman’s storage shed in Cooperstown sometime last year.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said a 21-year-old man from Veracruz, Mexico, died of accidental drowning at the Ramada by Wyndham at Clarion on Monday night.
