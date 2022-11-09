Cornplanter brush fire
Venango County 911 reported no injuries in a brush fire at 27 Paul Revere Road in Cornplanter Township that occurred at about 6 p.m. Monday.
A 34-year-old Knox man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the deaths of two people in an August crash in Clarion County.
Plum Township crash
A Seneca woman is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child under her supervision.
Police are trying to locate a Titusville woman who is facing charges of theft and obstruction for giving police a false identity.
Two dogs died in a fire Monday morning at a Moran Street home in Oil City.
Ashland Township crash
Firearm charges
Big Egypt crash update
Cranberry Township crashes
A Franklin man and woman are facing charges for abandoning an elderly woman, who they were responsible of taking care of, for significant periods of time.
An Emlenton woman is facing charges for pushing her way into an Emlenton apartment on Saturday.
OC man accused of hitting boy
ERIE — A former Erie resident accused of being involved with a drug operation within the Western District of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.
Car-buggy crash
Oil City police are asking for the public’s help in locating Oil City resident Guy T. Goodwill Jr.
Beaver Township crash
Clarion state police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Duane Carl Schlopy, no age provided, of the Fairmount City area of Redbank Township.
Franklin state police have provided details on the fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.
Rockland Township fire
Victory Township crash
Three Franklin men are facing charges for shooting up an outdoor restroom facility in Two Mile Run County Park in late July and early August.
OC man accused of leading police on chase
An Oil City woman is facing charges after she was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Friday in Oil City.
Sugarcreek crash
A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.
A 32-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman whom Franklin state police last week were advised to be on the lookout for was found dead on Friday morning in Crawford County.
Cranberry Township crash