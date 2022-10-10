Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a structure fire in the 300 block of Main Street in Emlenton that was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Volunteer fire departments from Emlenton, Clintonville, Parker, St. Petersburg, Seneca and Eau Claire responded, along with Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.
A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.