Paint Township crash

Clarion state police said a Tionesta woman who was a passenger in a vehicle suffered a possible injury in a crash on East End Road, south of Airport Road, in Paint Township on Sunday afternoon.

For the Record

Fire displaces family of 6

  • From staff reports

A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.

Fire displaces family of 7

  • From staff reports

A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.

Erie man sentenced in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court to 36 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

Farrell man sentenced for role in drug trafficking-organization

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.