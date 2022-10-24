Sugarcreek crash

Franklin state police said an Oil City man suffered suspected injury and was transported to UPMC Northwest as a result of a single-vehicle accident in Sugarcreek Borough on Saturday morning.

For the Record

Fire destroys Oil City home

  • From staff reports

A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.

For the Record

Fire displaces family of 6

  • From staff reports

A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.

For the Record

Fire displaces family of 7

  • From staff reports

A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.