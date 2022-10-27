Rockland Township fire

Venango County 911 reported a garage fire in the 100 block of Daugherty Drive in Rockland Township at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

For the Record

Coroner identifies accident victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.

For the Record

Fire destroys Oil City home

  • From staff reports

A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.

For the Record

Fire displaces family of 6

  • From staff reports

A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.