Beaver Township crash
Clarion County 911 reported a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Canoe Ripple Road and Route 338 in Beaver Township at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Car-buggy crash
Oil City police are asking for the public’s help in locating Oil City resident Guy T. Goodwill Jr.
Clarion state police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Duane Carl Schlopy, no age provided, of the Fairmount City area of Redbank Township.
Franklin state police have provided details on the fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.
Beaver Township crash
Sentence Court
Rockland Township fire
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.
Victory Township crash
Three Franklin men are facing charges for shooting up an outdoor restroom facility in Two Mile Run County Park in late July and early August.
OC man accused of leading police on chase
An Oil City woman is facing charges after she was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Friday in Oil City.
Sugarcreek crash
A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.
A 32-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman whom Franklin state police last week were advised to be on the lookout for was found dead on Friday morning in Crawford County.
Cranberry Township crash
ERIE — A former resident of Erie pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
An Oil City woman is facing drug charges and charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
Two oil city men are facing charges after they and two other men are accused of beating another man at a residence in Oil City, causing him injuries.
Cranberry Township crash
A Titusville-area woman was held for court on Wednesday on charges that she hit a child with a belt at a residence in Cherrytree Township.
A Saegertown man was held for court Wednesday on charges of stealing items out of a woman’s storage shed in Cooperstown sometime last year.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said a 21-year-old man from Veracruz, Mexico, died of accidental drowning at the Ramada by Wyndham at Clarion on Monday night.
Paint Township crash
A transient York County man already doing jail time on other charges is facing additional charges, including entering a house in Oil City, holding a woman and several children at gunpoint and robbing them.
Franklin state police have been advised by Pittsburgh-area police to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman who has ties to Venango County.
Scrubgrass Township crash
Car strikes home in Jefferson County
Losses have been estimated at $150,000 in a fire that damaged a home on Evergreen Drive in Franklin late Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Franklin
A transient man from York County is facing firearm and drug charges.