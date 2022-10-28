Beaver Township crash

Clarion County 911 reported a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Canoe Ripple Road and Route 338 in Beaver Township at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

0
0
0
1
0

For the Record

Coroner identifies accident victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.

For the Record

Fire destroys Oil City home

  • From staff reports

A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.