Threat at North Clarion

Marienville state police are investigating a threat by a student at North Clarion High School.

For the Record

Erie man sentenced in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court to 36 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

Farrell man sentenced for role in drug trafficking-organization

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.