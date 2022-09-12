Farmington Township crash
Clarion County 911 said one person required transport to Clarion Hospital after a one-vehicle accident on Route 66, near Sawmill Road in Farmington Township, at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Butler state police said a Franklin man and a Slippery Rock woman suffered fatal injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car on Friday at 4 p.m.
Friday crashes
A transient Franklin woman is facing charges for breaking into a home on Buffalo Street and hitting a girl with a broom.
Cranberry woman accused of assaulting husband
Monroe Township crash update
According to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long, no one was injured in a fire that occurred at Webco Industries in Oil City at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Interstate 80 crashes
According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police, a Franklin man was charged after being accused of stealing a motorcycle and then admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Rain causes crashes on Interstate 80
Several crashes Friday in Venango County
A man and woman who were both wanted on warrants were arrested Friday following a traffic stop on Route 8 in Victory Township.
Cornplanter crash
A Pittsburgh man who is facing charges in several theft cases involving vehicles has also been charged for riding a stolen dirt bike at the Tionesta Indian Festival last month and fleeing from the Forest County sheriff and a deputy.
Vehicle fire
Sentence court
A Franklin woman is facing charges in connection with an incident in which police say the woman’s two-year-old daughter was found on the roof of a porch in Franklin and living in hazardous conditions in an apartment.
Farmington crash
Storms ripped through Venango and Clarion counties Monday afternoon, causing several trees and some wires to fall and block some roads.
No one was injured but a house was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning on Route 227 in Cornplanter Township.
Two Oil City women have been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an incident in which one of the women is accused of concealing the location of the other woman who was wanted on a warrant.
OC couple charged with endangerment
A Harrisville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Clintonville Road (Route 208), west of Rumbaugh Lane, in Irwin Township early Sunday morning.
Police: Arson suspected in store fire
Franklin accident
A Franklin man is facing two felony charges for running away from a Venango County deputy sheriff who had ordered him to stop.
Cranberry man facing simple assault charge
An inmate at the Venango County jail is facing charges for assaulting an employee at the jail.
Clintonville crash
An Oil City woman is facing charges for hitting her ex-husband with a baseball bat several times in front of their juvenile children.
Madison Township crash
Oil City oven fire
Cranberry Township crash
The Venango Technology Center is auctioning off equipment…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Apples: Ginger Gold, Gala, Zestar…
The Family of Alma R Kinch would like to thank Everyone f…
Found - Set of keys & fob, Beach area of 2 Mile Run C…
Found White Poodle mix in Knox on Sept. 8th. Please conta…
Attention Please read Matthew chapter 24 in the Bible.