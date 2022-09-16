Thursday crashes
Venango County 911 reported a crash in the 300 block of West Third Street in Oil City at about 7:55 a.m. Thursday.
Paint Township crash
Farmington crash update
Farmington Township crash update
An Oil City woman is facing charges after being accused of getting into an altercation with relatives and then resisting arrest and assaulting police.
Farmington Township crash
Butler state police said a Franklin man and a Slippery Rock woman suffered fatal injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car on Friday at 4 p.m.
Friday crashes
A transient Franklin woman is facing charges for breaking into a home on Buffalo Street and hitting a girl with a broom.
Cranberry woman accused of assaulting husband
Monroe Township crash update
According to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long, no one was injured in a fire that occurred at Webco Industries in Oil City at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Interstate 80 crashes
According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police, a Franklin man was charged after being accused of stealing a motorcycle and then admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Rain causes crashes on Interstate 80
Several crashes Friday in Venango County
A man and woman who were both wanted on warrants were arrested Friday following a traffic stop on Route 8 in Victory Township.
Cornplanter crash
A Pittsburgh man who is facing charges in several theft cases involving vehicles has also been charged for riding a stolen dirt bike at the Tionesta Indian Festival last month and fleeing from the Forest County sheriff and a deputy.
Vehicle fire
Sentence court
A Franklin woman is facing charges in connection with an incident in which police say the woman’s two-year-old daughter was found on the roof of a porch in Franklin and living in hazardous conditions in an apartment.
Farmington crash
Storms ripped through Venango and Clarion counties Monday afternoon, causing several trees and some wires to fall and block some roads.
No one was injured but a house was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning on Route 227 in Cornplanter Township.
Two Oil City women have been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an incident in which one of the women is accused of concealing the location of the other woman who was wanted on a warrant.
OC couple charged with endangerment
A Harrisville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Clintonville Road (Route 208), west of Rumbaugh Lane, in Irwin Township early Sunday morning.
Police: Arson suspected in store fire
Franklin accident
A Franklin man is facing two felony charges for running away from a Venango County deputy sheriff who had ordered him to stop.
Cranberry man facing simple assault charge