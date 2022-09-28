Beaver Township crash

No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 east of mile marker 52.2 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police seek theft suspect
For the Record

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.