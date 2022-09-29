1 hurt in Mineral crash

A Mercer man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 5:30 a.m. Monday on Jackson-Center Polk Road in Mineral Township.

Police seek theft suspect
For the Record

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.