Sandycreek crash
Venango County 911 reported one injury as a result of a two-vehicle crash at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Pittsburgh Road and Woodland Avenue in Sandycreek Township.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 6:19 am
