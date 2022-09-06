Rain causes crashes on Interstate 80

Clarion County 911 said there were no injuries after several crashes on Interstate 80 westbound early Monday evening, which were the result of heavy rain.

For the Record

Suspect in other cases charged in Tionesta incident

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Pittsburgh man who is facing charges in several theft cases involving vehicles has also been charged for riding a stolen dirt bike at the Tionesta Indian Festival last month and fleeing from the Forest County sheriff and a deputy.

For the Record

2 OC women charged with criminal trespass

  • From staff reports

Two Oil City women have been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an incident in which one of the women is accused of concealing the location of the other woman who was wanted on a warrant.

For the Record

3 die in 2-vehicle crash

  • From staff reports

Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.

For the Record

Mercer man indicted in FBI threats case

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.