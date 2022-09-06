Rain causes crashes on Interstate 80
Clarion County 911 said there were no injuries after several crashes on Interstate 80 westbound early Monday evening, which were the result of heavy rain.
Several crashes Friday in Venango County
A man and woman who were both wanted on warrants were arrested Friday following a traffic stop on Route 8 in Victory Township.
Cornplanter crash
A Pittsburgh man who is facing charges in several theft cases involving vehicles has also been charged for riding a stolen dirt bike at the Tionesta Indian Festival last month and fleeing from the Forest County sheriff and a deputy.
Vehicle fire
Sentence court
A Franklin woman is facing charges in connection with an incident in which police say the woman’s two-year-old daughter was found on the roof of a porch in Franklin and living in hazardous conditions in an apartment.
Farmington crash
Storms ripped through Venango and Clarion counties Monday afternoon, causing several trees and some wires to fall and block some roads.
No one was injured but a house was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning on Route 227 in Cornplanter Township.
Two Oil City women have been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an incident in which one of the women is accused of concealing the location of the other woman who was wanted on a warrant.
OC couple charged with endangerment
A Harrisville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Clintonville Road (Route 208), west of Rumbaugh Lane, in Irwin Township early Sunday morning.
Police: Arson suspected in store fire
Franklin accident
A Franklin man is facing two felony charges for running away from a Venango County deputy sheriff who had ordered him to stop.
Cranberry man facing simple assault charge
An inmate at the Venango County jail is facing charges for assaulting an employee at the jail.
Clintonville crash
An Oil City woman is facing charges for hitting her ex-husband with a baseball bat several times in front of their juvenile children.
Madison Township crash
Oil City oven fire
Cranberry Township crash
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of fleeing from police and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol early Thursday morning in Franklin.
OC man facing theft charges
Thursday crashes
Oil City porch fire
Barnett Township crash
Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.
PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
A Franklin man is facing charges following an altercation Monday night in the parking lot of Sheetz on Liberty Street in Franklin.
