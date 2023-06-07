Clarion County fires

A vehicle caught fire on Forest Road in Farmington Township at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, Clarion County 911 said.

For the Record

Former Oil City man accused of animal cruelty

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A former Oil City man is facing charges after his dog died of apparent starvation and was left dead in a condemned house in Oil City for about five months, according to the Venango County Sheriff’s office.