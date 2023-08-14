Franklin state police said that four people, the driver and three passengers, were transported to Titusville Hospital with suspected minor injuries via Community Ambulance Service at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, after their vehicle overturned on the 1700 block of Enterprise Road in Pleasantville.
Jurors were selected Monday for the murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells, and attorneys for both sides will present their opening arguments today as the trial gets underway in the Venango County Courthouse.