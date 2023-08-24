Cranberry crash
Venango County 911 reported no injuries in a rollover crash at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday at 763 Maple Shade Road in Cranberry.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for beating up and seriously injuring a third man in Oil City.
A Franklin woman is facing charges for neglecting to care for a care-dependent person.
A Franklin man has been charged with sexually harassing staff and residents at Sugar Valley Lodge.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker on Monday identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
A Franklin couple are facing charges after eight young children in their care were found unsupervised and living in a house that was in “deplorable” condition.
Jurors were selected Monday for the murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells, and attorneys for both sides will present their opening arguments today as the trial gets underway in the Venango County Courthouse.
A Rocky Grove man is facing charges, including arson, for leaving a fire unattended in his back yard Thursday, causing the blaze to spread and endanger several nearby buildings.
A 14-year-old boy died from injuries received in a UTV crash Saturday afternoon in Howe Township, Forest County.
An inmate who was accused of shooting an off-duty police officer in New York City was found dead inside the Venango County jail last week.
A transient Titusville man is facing charges in connection with several thefts in the Titusville area.