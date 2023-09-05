Cherrytree Township crash
Venango County 911 reported a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:23 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 8 and Route 417 in Cherrytree Township.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 reported a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:23 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 8 and Route 417 in Cherrytree Township.
A Clarion man died after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
Cherrytree Township crash
Two Oil City men are facing misdemeanor charges of theft and loitering for taking a central air conditioning unit from a construction site.
Man facing theft, trespass charges
A Franklin man is facing charges for luring a young girl into his vehicle following a dispute between the girl and another girl.
Woman facing drug charges
Sugarcreek Borough police are requesting the public’s help regarding two thefts that occurred Sunday at the Rural King store.
Man charged with assault
Oil City police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Stubler’s drive thru on East Second Street at about 3:45 a.m. Monday.
Oil City crash
Escaped inmate caught
Fire alarms in Franklin
Polk area fire
A Cranberry man is facing charges in two separate cases in which he is accused of having drugs in Oil City and then breaking into an apartment the next day in Franklin and stealing a phone.
Cranberry crash
Sentence court
Inmate charged with vandalism
Clarion crash causes fire
Two Oil City men are facing charges for beating up and seriously injuring a third man in Oil City.
Crash in Limestone Township
Woman accused of trespassing
A Franklin woman is facing charges for neglecting to care for a care-dependent person.
Clarion County crashes
Franklin crash
A Franklin man has been charged with sexually harassing staff and residents at Sugar Valley Lodge.
Paint Township structure fire
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker on Monday identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
Venango County crash
Vehicle rollover in Oil Creek Township
Franklin crash
Man charged for threatening parents