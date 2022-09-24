Parker man killed in Armstrong crash
A Parker man was killed in a one-vehicle crash just after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
A Parker man was killed in a one-vehicle crash just after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.
