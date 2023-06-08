2 charged after traffic stop

An Oil City man is facing charges of tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license, and a Franklin woman is facing drug charges in connection with the same incident.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Former Oil City man accused of animal cruelty

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A former Oil City man is facing charges after his dog died of apparent starvation and was left dead in a condemned house in Oil City for about five months, according to the Venango County Sheriff’s office.