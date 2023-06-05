Franklin man hurt in crash

A Franklin man suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 427 north of Patchel Run Road in Jackson Township.

For the Record

Former Oil City man accused of animal cruelty

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A former Oil City man is facing charges after his dog died of apparent starvation and was left dead in a condemned house in Oil City for about five months, according to the Venango County Sheriff’s office.

Man sentenced in rape case

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent ass…