Franklin state police have identified the log truck driver who was involved in a fatal crash with an Amish buggy Sunday afternoon in Irwin Township.
Two occupants of the buggy were killed in the crash.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Franklin state police have identified the log truck driver who was involved in a fatal crash with an Amish buggy Sunday afternoon in Irwin Township.
Two occupants of the buggy were killed in the crash.
Metal shavings lost from a truck Tuesday on Route 8 led to many flat tires in Venango County.
Franklin state police have identified the log truck driver who was involved in a fatal crash with an Amish buggy Sunday afternoon in Irwin Township.
A New Bethlehem man was severely burned in a brush fire Sunday in Porter Township, Clarion County.
A Missouri man is facing charges after he was found with a firearm with a removed serial number and methamphetaimine Saturday in Monroe Township, Clarion County.