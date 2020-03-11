Franklin state police have identified the log truck driver who was involved in a fatal crash with an Amish buggy Sunday afternoon in Irwin Township.

Two occupants of the buggy were killed in the crash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Man facing firearm, drug charges

A Missouri man is facing charges after he was found with a firearm with a removed serial number and methamphetaimine Saturday in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Hit-run crashes

Clarion state police investigated two reported hit-run crashes over the weekend.